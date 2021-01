2020

While opening up about his graphic (and bloody) album cover for After Hours, The Weeknd spoke about how he struggled with his looks in the past.

“I wasn’t too confident with how I looked. I didn’t think that I could sell the music looking like me,” he admitted to Esquire in August 2020. “I was very hardheaded. To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever done a radio interview. I just feel like I would give a horrible interview.”