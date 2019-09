December 2017

The two share a similar demeanor on set, according to Ventimiglia. “I’m definitely the father, [Mandy Moore’s] definitely the mother. But I think we both feel protective of our group,” he told Us. “Not just our cast but our entire group. There is a level of looking out for everyone. I know Susan [Kelechi Watson] has called me ‘Papa Pearson’ or ‘Papa Bear’ before. So if she says it it must be true.”