2009

Later that month, Nordegren discovered evidence that Woods was indeed cheating on her and called Uchitel. “I answered saying something like, ‘Hey babe, I thought you went to sleep,’” the Celebrity Rehab alum claimed in the aforementioned HBO dox. “And instead of Tiger’s voice, it was Elin and she said, ‘I knew it was you.'”

More than a dozen women subsequently alleged that they also had affairs with Woods before he checked into treatment for sex addiction.