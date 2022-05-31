What Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Charged With?

Todd and Julie were indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie, who has been accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home, is also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice, according to The Tennessean.

The couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, is also on trial as he was charged with two counts of willfully filing false tax returns and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Todd, Julie and Tarantino have pleaded not guilty.