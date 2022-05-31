Who Is Mark Braddock?

According to Insider, Braddock told the court that he met Todd in the early 2000s through their respective children’s school and became friends. He worked for Todd’s foreclosure-management businesses until 2012. Braddock, who the government gave an immunity agreement in exchange for his cooperation, testified that he created fake Microsoft Word documents to lie about Todd and Julie’s income to make them look wealthier so they could allegedly acquire loans.

The Chrisleys’ attorney Morris, meanwhile, claimed that Braddock was “obsessed” with Todd and went to the FBI for “protection and revenge.” He also alleged Braddock stole from the couple.