More to Prove?

After Brady’s Florida team won the 2021 Super Bowl, Bündchen questioned whether he would finally be hang up his jersey. “All of a sudden, I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug,” he said during a March 2021 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. “And just as I did it, she said, ‘What more do you have to prove?’”

His answer was simply to bring her in for a tight embrace. “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick,” he joked.