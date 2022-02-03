Playing for the Masses

“As I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful,” Brady wrote via Instagram in February 2022 alongside a video montage of his career highlights mixed with family celebrations. “Yes, the scoreboard was important, but the toughest times always taught me the most important lessons.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected on his 22-year stint as an NFL quarterback, adding, “I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won’t ever fade.”

He explained that he “played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family, and our community — every single one of you — that have given me what I have today.”

Brady’s look back included snippets of his Super Bowl wins, sideline thrills and many of his family triumphs over the past two decades. “I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible,” he concluded.