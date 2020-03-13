March 2020

On March 11, 2020, the Band of Brothers producer announced that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus while on location for the untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia. “Hello, folks,” Hanks penned at the time. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He gave an update to his followers the following day while referencing his 1992 film A League of Their Own. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” Hanks wrote via Instagram. “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”