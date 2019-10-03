Crossing a Line

McDermott let followers know they’d gone too far in January 2019, after they critiqued the appearance of his children online, claiming that it looked like they “feed and clothe themselves.” “I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” he responded. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!! For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don’t know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie.”

He also defended their wardrobes, adding, “I apologize we didn’t get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. Their [sic] kids. They’re messy and dirty. That’s what they do. And what’s wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding. Are we supposed to shop at Gucci?? These are kids folks. Messy stinky little bundles of fun, laughter and love.”