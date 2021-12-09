Travis Scott Speaks Out

The “Highest in the Room” crooner gave his first public interview in the wake of the incident, speaking with Charlamagne Tha God during a YouTube interview on December 9. Scott claimed that he was initially unaware of his attendees’ injuries during his performance.

“I didn’t know the exact details [of the incident] until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” Scott told Charlamagne Tha God. “And even at that moment you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that …”

He continued at the time: “It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that. You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop.”