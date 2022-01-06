Trevor Noah Deposition Date Set for Doctor Lawsuit: Everything to Know

Ready for court. Trevor Noah sued doctors for negligence after claiming he suffered injuries while recovering from a November 2020 surgery.

In court documents filed one year after the procedure, the Daily Show host alleged that he was “rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled” due to the “serious” side effects he experienced post-op. The exact details of his surgery are unknown.

The South Africa native’s complaint, which was obtained by Us Weekly in December 2021, claimed that he “sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain” during his recovery, leaving him “confined to bed and home for a long period of time.” Noah also alleged that he was “prevented from engaging in his usual occupation” due to the lasting injuries, some of which were “of a permanent nature.”

According to the New Memoir writer, the staff treating him at the Hospital for Special Surgery were “negligent and careless” at the time of his surgery. A representative from the hospital, however, denied the allegations of wrongdoing in a statement to Us.

“HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” the December 2021 statement read. “Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

The spokesperson continued: “HSS is committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year. This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked No. 1 in orthopedics globally and nationally.”

One month later, the healthcare practitioners continued to defend their innocence as plans for a deposition were determined. In a January 2022 filing, the HSS argued that “whatever damages may have been sustained at the time and place alleged in the complaint by [Noah] were caused, in whole or in part, by the culpable conduct of plaintiff and without any negligence on the part of defendant. Damages, if any, are to be diminished proportionally to the culpable conduct of [Noah].”

The hospital also claimed that the Emmy winner “has failed to mitigate his alleged damages,” asserting that they were “not properly served with a copy of the summons and complaint.”

Noah, for his part, has not publicly spoken out about the surgery or its results since news of the lawsuit made headlines.

