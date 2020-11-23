Vanessa Hudgens’ Dating History: Zac Efron, Austin Butler and More

Zac Efron

Hudgens, who played the Gabriella Montez to Efron’s Troy Bolton in the three High School Musical movies, said on the “Awards Chatter” podcast in April 2019 that her romance with her castmate “started off really organically” in 2005. They ultimately called it quits after five years together, with a source telling Us at the time, “It was mutual. They have been together for so long. It just ran its course.” Hudgens said on Access Hollywood in March 2017 that she and Efron have since “completely lost contact.”