Vivica A. Fox: Inside a Day in My Life

Spilling her skincare secrets! Vivica A. Fox took Us Weekly through a day in her life, and it’s clear that maintaining that flawless face takes effort.

The Kill Bill star, 57 (seriously!), was born in Indiana and raised in Michigan before going to Golden West Coast College in California. While earning her AA degree in Social Sciences, she scored a gig dancing on Soul Train in 1983. From there, she has had a historic career spanning nearly four decades, starring in hits like Independence Day, Set It Off and Ella Enchanted.

Most recently, Fox has been seen cohosting Dish Nation to spill all the celebri-tea and hosting her weekly podcast, “Hustling With Vivica A Fox.” She stays busy with the Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection, and she appeared on The Masked Singer as Mother Nature earlier this year.

While the entrepreneur is spreading her wings, she’s still an actress. She starred in all 17 of Lifetime’s The Wrong movies, including The Wrong Roommate and The Wrong Stepfather, and she produces the films too.

Scroll down to take a look at a day in Fox’s life: