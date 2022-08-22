There’s a new man in her life. Emma Watson was spotted holding hands with businessman Brandon Green earlier this month, and fans only want to know more about her rumored boyfriend.

The Little Women star, 32, was photographed in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, August 18, on what appeared to be a date. She wore a red and white dress with black sandals and a brown handbag for the outing. She held hands with Green, 29, as they boarded a boat, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The two were previously spotted in September 2021 when they disembarked from a helicopter in London as the former Harry Potter star’s romance with Leo Robinton fizzled out. She and Robinton started seeing each other in 2019.

“Emma is so loved up with Leo and this is the happiest anyone’s seen her in a relationship by a million miles,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “Emma is all in and has her heart set on a long-term future, but she doesn’t want to rush an engagement.”

Despite persistent rumors, an official engagement was never announced, and the pair split by the following fall.

Though Watson doesn’t directly speak about her romantic partners, she often shares advice with fans. In March 2020, the human rights activist emphasized that every relationship takes work.

“The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it’s all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you’re just meant to get each other, it’s bulls–t!” Watson declared to Teen Vogue at the time. “It’s impossible!”

The Prada model — who recently made her directorial debut with a campaign for the fashion house — also slammed assumptions that anyone needs to have a romantic partner to be happy. Despite confessing she had “all these ideas” about what her life would look like at 30 years old, Watson insisted in November 2019 that she would not settle down anytime soon.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she told British Vogue at the time. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Watson’s relationship with Robinton started shortly after she announced her “self-partnered” label.

Over the years, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star has been romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars alum Roberto Aguire, former Glee star Chord Overstreet and tech CEO Brendan Wallace. She was once even rumored to be dating Prince Harry long before he married Meghan Markle — but an insider later denied the romance to Us, noting they were just friends.

Scroll down to learn more about her current rumored boyfriend: