1. He Came Close to Winning Season 4 of ‘The Bachelorette’

Bunn competed for Pappas’ heart during season 4 of the ABC reality series, which aired in 2008. Although he was a fan favorite, he ended up in fourth place, with Jesse Csincsak proposing to the leading lady during the finale. The pair called it quits in November 2008 ahead of their May 2009 wedding, and she went on to tie the knot with Stephen Stagliano in October 2011. They welcomed daughter Addison in February 2014 and son Austin in March 2016.

Bunn and Pappas remained close friends after their breakup. He called his ex “one of my favorite [people] on earth” in a May Instagram post after he appeared on the “Flashbacks” podcast with her.