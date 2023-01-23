The Squirrels! Will Friedle and Wife Susan Martens' Relationship Timeline

Plays With Squirrels found his Mrs. Squirrels! Will Friedle found The One in wife Susan Martens.

“Ladies and gentleman … Mrs. Squirrels,” the Boy Meets World alum tweeted in September 2016 from their wedding reception, referring to his character Eric Matthews’ nickname. “I’m sorry you weren’t all invited to the wedding. #RandomSundayApology #BoyMeetsWife.”

Friedle, who proposed to Martens one year earlier, previously teased their wedding day.

“Flying home for my wedding today…yup…sounds weird even when I type it! #CantWait,” he wrote via Twitter several days ahead of their nuptials. “I appreciate all of the love but I get married this Sunday…still…all of your shoutouts have made us so happy! #YoureTheBest.”

While the Kim Possible alum has since deleted his social media accounts, Martens frequently praises her husband via her own profile.

“I’m so lucky to call you my husband, my best friend. The person who makes me laugh, giggle, smile every single day,” she captioned a September 2019 Instagram tribute to the former child star. “You make me a better me. Thank you for loving me the way you do. It’s you and me, forever. I love you always ❤️.”

Friedle and Martens have been linked since 2014, with the dog lover even praising the My Date With the President’s Daughter star’s Girl Meets World cameo. (Girl Meets World was Friedle’s first live-action acting role in years after he previously stepped back from on-camera work due to an anxiety disorder.)

“So proud of this guy,” Martens gushed via Instagram in December 2014, sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of Friedle posing with former TV brother Ben Savage on the set of the Disney Channel spinoff.

While the Batman Beyond alum and Martens — who shares daughter Lexi Zavad with a former partner — have kept their relationship relatively private, Friedle grew up with his love life making headlines. His Boy Meets World character, Eric Matthews, was notably a lothario upon the sitcom’s 1993 premiere.

“Rider [Strong] and I talk about one of the things [that bother us while rewatching the show] is the constant kissing,” the “Pod Meets World” podcast cohost exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “We were kissing girls every week and it was kind of creepy the way it kept happening. And there was never a story that it’s not like the actresses had wonderful story lines. It was just, like, you are there to kiss us that week. It was really kind of gross.”

He continued at the time: “The first few episodes are pretty tough to watch. … I clicked on Disney+ just to see some of the episode titles from the future seasons and I didn’t remember, like, 80 percent. So I know there’s gonna be things coming up [when Rider, Danielle Fishel and I rewatch for our podcast] that none of us remember that we’re all gonna go, ‘Oh wow. That’s not a good thing at all.’”

Scroll below for Friedle and Martens’ complete relationship timeline: