Witney Carson and her family made a big life change when they decided to move from Utah to Florida.

“I was so scared of this huge change because it’s not just that I didn’t have my family; I was postpartum and just trying to get in the swing of things,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 30, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “But I knew it was the right [move] so I pushed through and I’m so grateful that my husband [Carson McAllister] was there with me to help bring it all together.”

Carson tells Us that she and McAllister, 30, were initially looking for “a vacation home” for their family, including their two sons: Leo, 3, and Jet, 10 months. However, once they stumbled upon their current home in Orlando, they knew the property was meant to be theirs.

“My [father-in-law’s] name was Kevin Leo and ever since he passed away, every symbol of a lion we’d find reminded us of him,” she explains. “The first thing we saw on the doors of the house were two lion heads and then the realtor was like, ‘Yeah the owners love lions’ so you’re going to see a lot of them in here.’ We bought the house that week.”

After purchasing the abode, Carson teamed up with interior designer Lindy Allen to make the house a home for the whole family.

“The process has been so much fun,” the dancer says of the decorating process. “Now we’re finally settled and excited to create memories here.”

Keep scrolling to get a full tour of Carson’s new home: