Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque's Relationship Timeline

2000

Stephanie’s onscreen character was in a scripted relationship with Andrew “Test” Martin in 2000 and a large onscreen wedding between the two was planned. However, Levesque’s character crashed the nuptials and revealed that he and Stephanie had already gotten married and the duo embarked on a quest to take over the company from Vince. Thanks to all of the time they spent together they started dating shortly after their faux romance began.

“He was very flirtatious [and] he would drop hints [that he was interested],” Stephanie revealed during an interview with “The Howard Stern Show” in 2002. “It was a very touchy situation, he was coming on to me and I know that it’s forbidden in our business for me to date any of the wrestlers.”