Wrestling royalty! Since Stephanie McMahon married Paul “Triple H” Levesque, they’ve expanded their family and become proud girl parents.

“My eldest daughter has already started training and I would encourage them to follow their passion and whatever they believe in as long as they work hard at it,” McMahon said of Aurora, born in 2006, following in their footsteps during an interview on Fox Sports’ First Things First in October 2019. “I believe in a strong work ethic and I believe they can do anything in the world they want to do but they are going to have to believe in themselves and work hard.”

The Chief Brand Officer for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) also shares daughters Murphy and Vaughn, born in 2008 and 2010, respectively, with Triple H.

“My new ‘mama’ ring from my four most precious gifts life has given me, my three girls and their dad,” the athlete, who is the daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, gushed via Instagram in May 2019, showing off her new bauble. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in the world!”

Before becoming a doting mom, Stephanie married the now-retired professional athlete in October 2003 — despite her father’s early hesitation.

“[Triple H] was very flirtatious [and] he would drop hints,” the Connecticut native recalled during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2002. “It was a very touchy situation; he was coming on to me, and I know that it’s forbidden in our business for me to date any of the wrestlers.”

She continued: “[My dad] gave us the OK [to date] and then took it away because if we were really going to be together, it would have to be a big deal, and it would have to be the right thing do to. So, he let us come together and then he made us be apart — and we came back together again, and if it was meant to be, it was meant to be.”

In addition to her parenting duties, Stephanie worked for WWE as a business executive and an on-camera talent before taking a step back in May 2022.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” she tweeted at the time. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

Triple H, for his part, announced his retirement from the ring several months earlier after he went into heart failure while suffering from viral pneumonia in September 2021. Stephanie took him to the hospital after she noticed he was coughing up blood, and doctors found fluid in his lungs and around his heart.

“I was nose-diving and sort of at the 1-yard line of where you don’t want to be really, for your family and your future,” the WWE executive vice president recalled during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take in March 2022.

He added, “We have 3 young girls … Suddenly I come home and I’m a little bit sick — and their dad who’s strong, always, suddenly is in the hospital. I don’t know if they understood the consequences of it. But there’s moments in there when they’re putting you out for stuff and you think, ‘Is this it? Do you wake up from this?’ That’s tough to swallow and makes you think differently.”

Luckily, doctors were able to save the five-time World Heavyweight champion, However, he said that the defibrillator in his chest prevents him from ever stepping into the ring again.

Scroll below to see snaps of Stephanie and Triple H’s brood: