On Dating in the Spotlight

“We try not to think about it too much,” the former One Direction crooner exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2017. “There are a lot of people who are too busy in each other’s lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do! We both look, so we like to make meals for each other. I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that.”