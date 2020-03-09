Fools in love! Zendaya and boyfriend Jacob Elordi showed off their goofy sides while enjoying an afternoon date in Los Angeles at a flea market.

The Euphoria costars spent time soaking up the California sun on Sunday, March 8, as they shopped around the market, playing with cameras and masks along the way.

Zendaya, 23, wore light-washed jeans, a black sweatshirt, blue beanie and white sneakers as she looked around the booths. Elordi, 22, wore matching jeans and a similar black tee and sweatshirt with a blue baseball hat and sunglasses while walking with the actress.

The former Disney Channel star’s mom, Claire Stoermer, joined the pair during the outing and helped carrying some of their purchases to their car.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the costars are dating. They first sparked romance rumors in August 2019.

The lovebirds originally caught fans’ attention in August when they went on a trip to Greece together following the wrap of season 1 of their teen drama. “They were walking with each other and being a little flirty,” a source told Us at the time.

In October, Us exclusively reported that the Greatest Showman actress and Australia native took in a movie at Sherman Oaks Galleria in L.A. for a low-key date. The following month, the duo were seen in Australia together with Elordi’s parents on Thanksgiving Day.

More recently, the pair attended the Fendi Solar Dream launch separately in February, with an eyewitness telling Us that they “kept their distance and didn’t really mingle inside the event.” That same month, they were spotted kissing while walking around the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

At the time, photographer Daniel Arnold told Us that he saw the Kissing Booth actor “taking Polaroids of his own billboard” while out with the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress and his parents. He added that the two actors “seemed close.”

Scroll below to see how the couple spent their time at the local flea market.