Getting ready with Tammy Slaton and sister Amy Slaton has never been more entertaining.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, October 15, episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy, 36, decides to make a new beauty video for her online fans. This time, it’s all about hair products.

“Today we’re going to do a good old-fashioned Get Ready With Me video,” Amy reveals. “Sometimes I don’t even want to be doing my hair and finding the right hat to go with how much hair I got is always a challenge.”

With a little help from Tammy, 37, Amy tries on several pairs of comfortable hats with mixed results.

After trying on a pink, fuzzy bucket hat, Amy quickly gets an honest review from her sister. “It hides your ugly,” she said. Amy playfully replies, “It hides your ugly bitch.”

The playful banter continues as Amy tries on an ear flap beanie complete with hand-braided tassels.

“Don’t hit me with your balls,” Tammy says. “You’re gonna make me pee on the couch.”

The fun continues when Amy tries to curl her hair using an assortment of products. While filming her Get Ready With Me video, the reality star adds a strip of yellow hair to her blue locks.

“So with the weave former, all you do is go like this,” she says before adding a hair extension. “I don’t know if my hair is too long or not. The curl formers are hard.”

After Tammy jokes that her sister’s hair looks like a “slippidy slide,” Amy admits she prefers to just keep things simple.

“I’m used to just a warsh and go. I warsh my hair and go,” she says before Tammy corrects her pronunciation. “I wash my hair and I go.”

For six seasons, Tammy and Amy have been documenting their lives on 1,000-Lb. Sisters. The TLC series, which premiered in 2020, centers on the weight-loss journeys of the sisters.

Season 6, which premiered on Tuesday, October 8, will document Amy’s new life as a single woman. As for Tammy, she will open up about the insecurities she faces with her body and contemplate removing excess skin with a doctor’s help.

“Amy’s got thinner and she’s comfortable with her own body,” she said in the season 6 trailer. “But I don’t feel that way because of my excess skin.”

Watch their stories unfold when 1000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.