A lawyer for Amy Slaton is claiming that the 1000-Lb. Sisters star was indeed bitten by a camel before her arrest.

“She was bitten by a camel at the zoo,” attorney Taylor Hughes told TMZ in a Thursday, September 5, statement, noting the TLC star is grateful for “love and support” from fans.

Slaton, 36, was arrested at a local zoo in Tennessee on Monday, September 2, on multiple charges of drug possession and child endangerment. (Slaton was taken into police custody after receiving treatment for the alleged camel bite in a hospital emergency room.)

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” a Facebook statement from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department read at the time. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

According to the police department, officers had responded to an emergency call about a zoogoer being bit by a camel. They were “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors” coming from the Slaton’s car, the statement added.

Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was also arrested on Monday, were released on Tuesday, September 3, after posting bond. Police had presumed that the pair had mushrooms and marijuana in their possession.

Slaton’s two sons, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman, had been present during the arrest and were subsequently released into the custody of another family member. An investigation with the Department of Children and Family Services is still ongoing. According to Harris’ Thursday statement, there has yet to be an update regarding custody.

Amy and sister Tammy Slaton rose to fame in 2020 with the premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters on TLC, which chronicles the sibling’s respective weight loss journeys. Halterman was also featured on the show.

“My husband, Michael, he means the world to me,” Amy said in the series premiere. “Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now. I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Amy and Halterman, who met in high school, got married in 2019 before welcoming their sons. In February 2023, they exclusively told Us Weekly that they were done having children.

“I do not want more kids, my family is complete,” Amy exclusively told Us at the time. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”

Two months later in April 2023, Us confirmed that Halterman filed for divorce. The proceedings were finalized the following September.