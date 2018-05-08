The mystery will continue in season 2. The first trailer for the second season of 13 Reasons Why debuted on Tuesday, May 8, welcoming back the group of students viewers fell in love with and adding some new faces to the mix. The video began with Clay’s (Dylan Minnette) voiceover: “I felt like this whole thing was going to be over,” he said. “But it’s not.”

After passing Bryce (Justin Prentice) in the hallway, he opens his locker to find a polaroid photo. On the back, someone has written, “Hannah wasn’t the only one.” With that, Hannah (Katherine Langford) is shown for the first time, appearing in his mind and asking, “What are you gonna do about that?”

This season will not be centered on cassette tapes, but instead, polaroid photos that will help direct an investigation into not only Hannah’s death but also the rapes of Hannah and Jessica (Alisha Boe). It seems that it all may come out: In the trailer, Jessica is shown crying and running through the halls while Bryce’s locker gets spray painted with the word “RAPIST” across it.

Kate Walsh’s Olivia Baker returns as well and is ready to get justice for her daughter – and Bryce is on the stand in court. Alex (Miles Heizer) was not shown in the trailer, as his fate was not revealed in the finale of season 1.

“Hopefully, at the end of the season, the viewer will say, ‘Hannah was much more complicated than we knew season 1.’ There are things that contradict her narrative of her life and the reasons she chose to die by suicide,” showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Saturday, May 5. “There are many complications and complexities to that story, many more than we knew at the end of season 1. All that being said, she didn’t deserve to be raped, she didn’t deserve to die. So in some ways the picture is more complicated but the upshot of the story is the same.”

He added: “What I love about season 2 is that there are these different pieces to this mystery. The threads of this mystery, like who’s doing this and why and how does it relate to Hannah Baker and how does it relate to what Jessica went through, it all comes together in the later episodes in a way that I think is really satisfying and also speaks to some of the underlying themes that we’re talking about like sexual abuse and the endemic nature of sexual abuse and the way institutions sometimes wittingly or unwittingly allow it to continue. These are all tied up in this central mystery of what is on these polaroids, who is leaving them and why.”

13 Reasons Why season 2 hits Netflix on Friday, May 18. Season 1 is streaming now.

