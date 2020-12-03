Done already? Natalie and Mike, who first appeared on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, are back for season 8 — and it doesn’t appear that their relationship has improved at all.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the season, the Ukraine native, 35, is shown packing her things one day before she’s set to marry Mike, 34.

“I will fly to Europe and from there, I will figure out how I [will] get home. I don’t know honestly yet how,” she says in the preview, while crying and packing. “I feel scared because of coronavirus and I have to f–king go through the airport. It’s f–king scary, and it’s not OK.”

She then hints at her reason for leaving: Mike.

“I think that a man who does this to me doesn’t love me,” Natalie says, not revealing exactly what he did. “This is my last day in America.”

Elsewhere in the preview for the season, the pair butt heads many times and during one fight, she tells the Washington native, “Maybe I’m bitchy but I’m not a cheater, and you know it.”

During the first trailer released last month, Mike apologizes, and Natalie responds, asking, “You’re sending me home?” She then adds, “I’m honestly scared but I have to leave the country because I’m illegal here. … Michael is [a] monster.”

Natalie and Mike were last seen on the season 7 reunion in February. At the time, she said her documentation was still “in process” so she was stuck in Ukraine. During the special, she voiced her concern for her relationship with Mike, strongly believing that he cheated with his best friend — something he denied.

Even if they can get past their trust issues, the duo also strongly disagree on their religious beliefs; she wants her future children to attend church like she does while he is an atheist.

For more from Mike and Natalie — and the rest of the season 8 cast — watch Us’ exclusive sneak peek above.

The new season premieres on TLC Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.