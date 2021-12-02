Awkward on so many levels. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten have a tense conversation with his parents about marriage during the season 3 tell-all special. Little do his mom and dad know, though, the couple have already made things official.

Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, December 5, episode begins with the pair’s costar Kenneth Niedermeier criticizing Sumit’s parents for trying to tear apart him and Jenny. “His mom and dad — and especially his mom — [have] thrown everything at the relationship to break it up, and after 10 years, it has not done it,” he explains. “He’s even gotten married … to someone else, and it almost gets to the point of cruelty to them.”

Other members of the cast — including Jenny — gasp when Kenneth mentions Sumit’s marital status, but he covers up the slip of tongue by making it seem like he was referring to the India native’s past arranged marriage.

Sumit’s sister-in-law then blames the “generation gap” between Jenny and Sumit for the strain between her and his parents, and denies that they have been cruel to her.

Host Shaun Robinson ultimately decides to broach the topic of Sumit and Jenny’s wedding, asking his parents, “What would happen if they just said, ‘OK, it’s too bad we don’t have your blessing, we’re just gonna get married anyway?’”

Sumit’s father retorts that their relationship is serious enough as is. “Why do you need the acceptance of the certificate of marriage?” he inquires. “You people have to live together, and you’re living together. That’s all. We are not stopping you [from living] together. Why [are you] so anxious to [be] getting married?”

Jenny fires back that they want to take their romance to the next level because they “love each other,” adding, “Why does anybody get married that loves each other? Because they want to.”

Sumit’s brother then escalates the tension in the room by admitting that he would not have married his wife if his parents did not approve. “I don’t know how to react because this question has never [come] across my mind,” his wife replies.

Shaun subsequently prods Sumit to reveal to his parents that he and Jenny are already married. “I would like to say that I know it’s hard for you guys,” he tells them. “If somebody’s talking bad about us getting married, it’s not gonna make a difference. [The] only difference [it is] gonna make [is] only if you can accept us.”

The host again encourages Sumit to share the truth. “Is there anything else you wanted to say to your parents?” Shaun asks. Sumit stays silent but leans his head back in frustration, while Jenny cuts her eyes.

Sumit and Jenny tied the knot during the November 28 season 3 finale, but they chose to not inform his parents before the wedding because they worried his mother and father would try to stop the ceremony. “We don’t know what our future holds,” the California native noted after the nuptials. “The only thing we know is that we’re happy together and we’re living our life the way that we want to.”

The season 3 tell-all of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sunday, December 5, at 8 p.m. ET.