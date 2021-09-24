Whoops! Chantel Everett and husband Pedro Jimeno‘s life has been in the spotlight ever since they made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. That fact is seemingly why Chantel, 30, didn’t realize that the world didn’t know that Pedro, 29, was a virgin before meeting her.

“How old was Pedro when he lost his virginity?” Shaun Robinson asks the couple in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, September 26, episode of 90 Day Bares All.

While she answers 25, and he responds with 23. “Wait a second,” Chantel says, looking confused. However, she then realizes her mistake, explaining, “You know what is the reason that I said that is I think we got married at 25. It should have been 23. I know he was a virgin when I met him.”

The Dominican Republic native immediately gets embarrassed and laughs, walking away from the stand.

“That never was revealed,” he admits, which surprises Chantel, who responds, “I thought everybody knew. Whoops!”

The couple have been part of the franchise for many years, appearing in many 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, including seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In July 2019, they landed their own spinoff series, The Family Chantel.

In October 2020, the duo told Us exclusively that they “want children” but aren’t ready quite yet.

“Not right now,” the Georgia native said at the time. “We practice how to make babies, but we know we’re not [doing] it yet. We’ve only been practicing the correct way. That’s it.”

It’s also important to Pedro that they create the “perfect” environment for their future family.

“I don’t want to do the same mistakes that my father did to me,” he said. “That’s my main thing. I want my child to have all they need, like a school, food, clothes, toys. … It’s very important to me. I want to be the best father in the world.”

90 Day Bares All streams every Sunday on discovery+. Catch up more with Chantel and Pedro on a new season of The Family Chantel, premiering on TLC Monday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET.