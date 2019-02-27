Keeping a distance? 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson has attempted to reach out to his estranged wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, after filing for divorce, but hasn’t had any luck.

“She blocked me on every platform and way. She won’t answer emails,” the 33-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “I tried contacted her through texting and phone calls. I don’t even know where she’s staying at. … She does have a friend in Vegas so I can only assume that she’s there, but again I don’t know.”

Johnson filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima, 32, on January 11, the same day she was charged with first-degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation with her husband. (Dos Santos Lima was subsequently released from jail after posting bail.)

“The night before I filed for divorce, Larissa and I had a fight, and she assaulted me, and she left. Actually, I have not seen her since then,” Johnson told Us. “It’s too much.”

While the software engineer told Us that “one charge is still open” in the domestic violence case, he is “not pressing charges.”

“It goes to trial in April,” Johnson noted. “I’m the victim in this case.”

As for the status of their divorce, Johnson told Us that it’s not an “easy resolution.”

“She counterclaimed my initial petition, but I don’t know exactly what that is,” he admitted. “Unfortunately, this will not be a quick battle, it’s going to go on for a while. I don’t know how long. This is my first rodeo through divorce, so I’m learning every day new things about it.”

Despite the drama, Johnson is not opposed to getting married again in the future.

“I do want to find that one person, but I have to be more careful and cautious and be sure, and I think I learned a lot from this experience,” he explained. “I’m hopeful one day that I will find someone that I can spend the rest of my life with.”

Dos Santos Lima, meanwhile, revealed on Tuesday, February 26, that she has a new boyfriend who she will be debuting to the world at her divorce party on Saturday, March 2.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

