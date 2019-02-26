Colt-ee is over it. When asked about his ex Larissa Dos Santos Lima dating someone new, 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly, “Whatever.”

The computer programmer, 33, filed for divorce from the Brazil native, 32, on January 11, the same day she was arrested for domestic battery against him for the third time. (The first incident occurred days before their wedding in June 2018.) Since the filing, the exes, who met on social media and got engaged just five days after meeting in person, have not been in contact. “I tried to reach out to her, but she blocked me on every platform and way. She won’t answer emails. I tried contacting her through texting and phone calls. I don’t even know where she’s staying at,” he told Us.

Dos Santos Lima revealed that she has a new boyfriend on Instagram on February 17, but she has yet to reveal his identity. Though the reality star has her ex-husband blocked, “I’ve been sent some snippets of her exploits,” explained Johnson. “I heard she might be seeing someone new.”

On Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, respectively, Johnson and Dos Santos Lima will each host parties to celebrate their divorce at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas. In a February 21 Instagram post, Dos Santos Lima promised that fans “will meet my new boo” at her March 2 bash.

Johnson revealed he will also be bringing someone special to his event March 1. “I have a date for the divorce party, so that’s exciting,” he said. “I haven’t met her yet. I’ll meet her at this party.”

Though their divorce is still not finalized, the celebration is part of Johnson’s effort to move on from the past. “There are a lot of deep emotions there,” he said. “On the other hand, I’m trying to get out of this situation and move on with my life. The divorce party is a step in the right direction.”

When he first asked Dos Santos Lima to be his wife, said Johnson, “I loved her. I married her. I said my vows to her. I wanted to build a life with her. It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out, but nothing I did on the show was fake or enhanced for drama.”

Today, he feels differently. “I don’t love her anymore,” he said. If she asked for another chance, he noted, “I don’t even know I would accept the call, honestly. I feel like it’s too late. There’s nothing much she could say to make it better in my mind.”

