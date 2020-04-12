90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky is weighing in on the cast. The reality star, 51, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly bout his thoughts on the others in the show, specifically Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“As far as getting married, I really feel for Rosemarie [Vega]. I like Big Ed as a person,” David shared with Us while promoting 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined. “Sometimes he says things that will creep me out, but I think it’s just because he’s uncomfortable because he’s not used to dating.”

Big Ed, 54, raised eyebrows during the Sunday, April 5, episode when he asked Rose, 23, to shave her legs. However, he told Us he didn’t mean any harm whatsoever.

“I woke up last Sunday morning and it wasn’t a good morning because all of the haters came out,” Ed said. “I had asked Rose if she would shave her legs, and people were really upset about that. And I was having a conversation with my daughter Tiffany, and she’s like, ‘Dad, look, that’s completely normal. I live in San Diego. Everybody goes to the beach, people laser their legs.’ … So it wasn’t something that I was really used to.”

David and Annie Suwan also gave updates on how they felt about others on season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

“I’ve heard rumors that he might be married with three kids with his cousin,” David said about Azan Tefou, who is currently with Nicole Nafziger in Morrocco. “If that’s the case, I think Nicole is barking up the wrong tree. Maybe she’ll find somebody else while she’s there and find true love. That is not true love.”

He also commented on Jay Smith and Ashley Martson being back together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look, if they can make it through quarantine, they have better days yet to come then,” he said. “Whatever they do, I hope they’re happy with it.”

For more from David and Annie, watch the exclusive video above.

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined premieres on TLC Monday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi