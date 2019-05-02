The tension is real. Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos are trying to make it work on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but it’s not looking great. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, May 5, episode, Larissa reveals she has hit her breaking point.

“If you do any other bad thing to me, I will divorce [you],” the 32-year-old tells him. He then reminds her, “It’s not my actions, solely, that brought us here today. I wasn’t the one that threw my rings down the toilet.”

The Brazil native then tells her husband he wants “the sexy women that wear sexy lingerie” but she can’t afford to buy anything. “[Should] I go to strip?”

Larissa filed for divorce from Colt, 26, in February 2019 and told Us Weekly that she felt he was “attempting” to cancel her green card. She also said in March that she wished she hadn’t done the show.

“I think the show accelerated all the drama,” she said at the time. “Five days before the wedding, I got arrested. I do regret the show. If I could go back in time, I would never do the show.”

Watch the full sneak peek above. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

