Reliving the roller coaster! 90 Day Fiancé fans who cannot get enough of their favorite couples are in luck! A new series, 90 Day Journey, follows all of their relationships from beginning to present day.

The discovery+ show, set to premiere on Monday, January 4, is the ultimate collection of 90 Day Fiancé stories on demand. Each curated miniseries is made up of every scene a couple has appeared in across all the shows in the 90 Day universe, giving fans the opportunity to watch each pair’s story from the start.

Each miniseries ranges from three to 15 episodes, depending on the amount of time the couple allowed their romance to be documented. New viewers can quickly catch up on the franchise, while dedicated fans can relive the highs and lows of the relationships in which they are invested.

Thirty couples will be featured on the show, including Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tegfou, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan and Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at 90 Day Journey, family members warn against jumping into engagements while couples embrace their whirlwind relationships. “When I met Rose, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m in love,’” Ed says in the clip.

Several of the duos featured on the new series have already split up, including Ed and Rose and Colt and Larissa. However, some, such as Russ and Paola, are still going strong.

Despite his breakup from Rose, Ed exclusively told Us in April that he was “absolutely, 100 percent” happy with where he ended up after putting himself out there. “Falling in love again after [more than] 20 years was the most scary and the most wonderful thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “I have a new chapter in my life, there’s a new chapter in our lives and we’re both very happy.”

Watch the exclusive trailer above to get a sneak peek at 90 Day Journey!

90 Day Journey premieres on discovery+ Monday, January 4.