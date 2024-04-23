Nearly two years after the world lost Aaron Carter, his twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, will share the music he was working on at the time of his death.

Carter Conrad, 36, sat down with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King on Tuesday, April 23, to discuss Recovery, the collection of her brother’s previously unheard music that arrives on May 24. Carter had been working on the album for about 10 years before he died in 2022 after a long battle with mental health and addiction issues.

“The fans have been asking for this music,” said Carter Conrad. “After Aaron passed away, we put together a benefit concert to honor him called ‘The Songs for Tomorrow’ concert, and we had played Recovery during this show. The fans were just reaching out to Aaron Pearce [the album’s producer] and I, begging us to release this music.”

CBS Mornings played a snippet of the title track, which is set to arrive on streaming services on Friday, April 26. “Hit me like a hurricane / Caught up in your tidal wave / And now I’m back on solid ground / Tomorrow is a new day / Trying to shake the pain away / Cause I’m still in recovery,” Carter sings in the uplifting song.

Part of the album’s proceeds will benefit The Kids’ Mental Health nonprofit, formerly known as On Our Sleeves. Proceeds will also go to a trust for Carter’s 2-year-old son, Prince, whom he shared with Melanie Martin.

Aaron Carter died in 2022 after struggling with addiction and mental health. Now, his team and his sister, Angel Carter Conrad, are releasing his previously unheard music.

During the interview, Carter Conrad touched upon the tragedy of losing her and Aaron’s sisters, Leslie Carter and Bobbie Jean Carter, to drug overdoses. Leslie died in 2012 at 25 after an apparent overdose, while Bobbie Jean died in 2023 at 41 due to a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine, per Entertainment Weekly.

Carter Conrad now hopes to use these moments of sadness to help others. “The good in this situation is that Aaron does have this platform, and my family has this platform,” she said. I would like to turn this ship around, really start helping some other people, and learn from our story.”

Aaron’s death in November 2022 was ruled an accident. The former child singer drowned in a bathtub due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, according to the coroner’s report. Difluoroethane, a flammable gas, is common in spray cleaners, and alprazolam is known to cause drowsiness and sedation.

Aaron’s family and team first announced Recovery on April 5.

“I understand why the album didn’t see the light of day for almost 10 years,” producer Pearce wrote via Instagram at the time. “There is a bigger purpose for it now. Aaron would be so grateful that his story lived beyond the tragedy bringing awareness and hope to future generations. We do better when we know better.”