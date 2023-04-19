Still mourning her loss. Melanie Martin is speaking out after former fiancé Aaron Carter‘s cause of death was revealed.

The 30-year-old confessed on Tuesday, April 18, that she still has questions regarding the circumstances of the late pop star’s death after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner made their findings public. “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” she told TMZ, adding that she is “still in shock” over Carter’s passing.

“[I] still miss Aaron every day,” she said. “I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

According to the coroner’s report obtained by Us Weekly, the Florida native drowned in a bathtub due to the effects of difluoroethane — commonly found in spray cleaners — and alprazolam — a benzodiazepine that can cause drowsiness. His death was ruled an accident.

Carter was found unresponsive in his California home in November 2022 and was later pronounced dead. He was 34 years old.

The Dancing With the Stars alum is survived by son Prince, whom he welcomed with Martin in November 2021. Ahead of his death, Carter exclusively told Us how fatherhood put all of his ups and downs into perspective.

“It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago,” he told Us in December 2021. “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking. I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through.”

The “I Want Candy” artist and Martin dated on and off for three years and were briefly engaged before calling it quits in February 2022. The Bulgaria native has been candid about her grief in the wake of Carter’s death.

“I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again,” she exclusively told Us in November 2022. “We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”

Later that month, Martin gave fans a glimpse of how she honored Carter on their son’s 1st birthday. “Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑,” she captioned an Instagram video. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”

The model later shared a photo of Prince’s cake, which was decorated with an image of the House of Carters alum. “Have to be strong for our son,” she wrote in a subsequent Instagram Story.