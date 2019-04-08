It was fate! The world was wowed by Chrissy Metz’s stunning voice during the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, and the This Is Us star is still in shock that the performance happened in the first place.

After flying overnight to New York City following her epic rendition of “I’m Standing With You” from her new film, Breakthrough, Metz, 38, chatted with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about the milestone moment in her career.

“It was pretty incredible,” the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actress gushed on Live With Kelly and Ryan about performing alongside Carrie Underwood. Ripa, 48, then asked when the act was planned.

“I didn’t really, the universe just, sort of, it just arrived, Metz replied. “You know, Diane Warren wrote the song … and so it kind of just came up in conversation, but I didn’t think it was going to happen and so when it was presented, I’m like, ‘Uh, yeah, OK. I’m afraid out of my mind, but yes, I’d love to do it!’”

The Florida native also opened up about how she mentally got ready to sing in front of the large crowd on live TV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. “I was like, I’m just going to go and be present and authentic, and be prepared,” Metz explained. “You know, we had rehearsals and I just did it.”

Twitter went wild over Metz’s beautiful voice following her performance with Underwood, 36, Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton.

“You really impressed me tonight @ChrissyMetz – Could you imagine the pressure being on stage with all those strong, fierce female vocalists? Jack would be so proud. #ACMawards #ChrissyMetz #ThisIsUs,” one fan wrote. Added a second Twitter user: “Just watched @ChrissyMetz sing on the ACM’s, she looked beautiful, sang beautiful, she is so talented, such an emotional song, can’t wait to see the movie #Breakthroughmovie.”

