Even though Adele’s hometown is London, she was rooting for the USA — specifically Sha’Carri Richardson — at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 36-year-old’s support for Richardson, 24, was on full display when she paused her Adele in Munich show on Saturday, August 3, to watch the race with her audience. Fans in attendance captured the electrifying moment as the race was broadcast on the big screens, and cheers filled the venue.

Richardson ended up with silver behind the surprise gold medalist, Julien Alfred of St. Lucia.

At her show the previous night, Adele was open about her support for Richardson, telling attendees of her show, “I’m very excited about watching the 100m … I want Sha’Carri Richardson to win, fingers crossed but whoever wins that’s amazing.”

Adele stops her Munich show to have the crowd watch the women’s Olympic 100m final! 😍 #ParisOlympics 📽️: credit @fasommavilla pic.twitter.com/cTM63JPomk — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

The powerhouse singer also gave props to the “legendary” Simone Biles and complimented her two-part Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising.

“I thought it was absolutely amazing,” Adele said. “And it really is proof that sometimes if you pay attention and look after your mental health it does make you stronger and not weaker.”

“Very, very proud of her,” she added.

During her chat about the Olympics, the “Rumor Has It” songstress humorously reflected on the common tendency to critique Olympic athletes from the comfort of home.

“I was watching these world-class athletes and thought, ‘Oh, that ending could’ve been better. Her legs weren’t really straight.’ But let’s be real — if I tried any of that, I’d be dead. I’d absolutely die if I attempted any of those moves,” she joked.

Adele’s Munich residency kicked off on August 2, with two shows scheduled each week until the end of the month. Following her performances in Germany, the 30 artist is set to resume her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, from October 25 to November 23. However, fans hoping for new music might be in for a wait, as Adele has announced a forthcoming hiatus.

In an interview with Germany’s ZDF, published on July 14, Adele revealed her intention to take a substantial break from music.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she shared, expressing a desire to explore other creative avenues for a while.

Adele also admitted that fame isn’t her favorite aspect of her career. “I don’t like being famous,” she confessed, though she cherishes the opportunity to create music.

Adele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023 that she has “nothing to say yet” and hadn’t thought about new music. “I have to wait for a feeling,” she explained, adding that she isn’t currently feeling the need to rush back to the studio.