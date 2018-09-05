The witches and ghosts are back together. Season 8 of American Horror Story will be a crossover of Murder House and Coven, both which were shown during the first Apocalypse trailer, posted on Wednesday, September 7.

This season of American Horror Story unites many stars from the franchise. Apocalypse will mark the return of Jessica Lange, making season 8 her first appearance since season 4’s Freak Show. She will return for episode six, directed by Sarah Paulson, and will be playing her Murder House character, Constance Langdon.

At the end of Murder House, Constance adopted a devil child, Michael (Cody Fern), who was the son Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) gave birth to after being raped by Tate (Evan Peters). Britton is set to return, as is her on-screen husband Ben, played by Dylan McDermott. Peters will also reprise his role as Tate. Taissa Farmiga will appear in season 8 as well, reprising both her role as the Harmon’s daughter Violet and one of the three Coven members left alive, Zoe. However, the entire Harmon family was dead at the end of Murder House, as was Tate, all locked in that house for eternity.

Many of the witches from Coven are returning, regardless of if they survived or not: Gabourey Sidibe is reprising Queenie, Frances Conroy is playing Myrtle Snow, Paulson is playing Cordelia Goode (as well as her Murder House character, Billie Dee Howard, and a new character), Stevie Nicks is playing Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe is playing Misty Day and Emma Roberts is playing Madison Montgomery.

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

Leslie Grossman is also returning and playing Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Billie Lourd will play Mallory, Adina Porter is playing Dinah Stevens and Kathy Bates plays Miss Meade. Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner and Joan Collins will also appear.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

