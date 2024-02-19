Nearly one year after all that drama with Braxton Berrios, Sophia Culpo and Alix Earle were both spotted at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18.

Culpo, 27, wore a silver mini dress while attending the star-studded event with new boyfriend Michael Stevens, marking their red carpet debut. For her part, Earle, 23, wore a lacy, black floor length dress as she walked the carpet sans boyfriend Berrios. It appears that Culpo and Earle were able to avoid each other at the awards show, per E!, as they walked the red carpet separately. Neither Earle nor Culpo were up for awards at the ceremony.

The two influencers ran into a bit of drama last year, as Berrios and Culpo’s two-year relationship came to an end in January 2023. After the Miami Dolphins wide receiver quickly moved on with TikTok’s It-girl one month later, speculation that there was overlap between his two relationships spread over the internet.

At the time, Berrios released a public statement confirming that he and Culpo had split in January 2023 — two months before he started hanging out with Earle. At first, Culpo confirmed the timing of their split but disagreed with Berrios’ claim about how the relationship fell apart.

Things took another turn when Culpo suddenly accused her ex of cheating on her in a now-deleted TikTok, while also seemingly shading the influencer.

As for Earle, the social media star has vehemently denied there was ever any crossover on multiple occasions.

“NFL man’s ex comes out and basically starts talking her s–t online, basically going along with this narrative that I was a homewrecker in their relationship,” Earle recalled during an episode of her “Hot Mess with Alix Earle” podcast in December 2023, referring to Berrios and Culpo.

Things have seemingly died down between the two, as Earle later said that Culpo messaged her via Instagram to apologize for the entire thing. “I said, ‘Appreciate you reaching out. It’s been hard on me being blamed for something I didn’t do. I hope we can all just move on,'” Earle explained.

Culpo has since moved on with Stevens, with the Culpo Sisters star hard launching her relationship with the comedian last September via an Instagram reel.

“You just make everything better,” the reality TV star wrote in a separate Instagram post from November 2023. “Kind, thoughtful, FUNNY, and so very sweet. Happy birthday to the best, and according to my mom, ‘most handsome’ surprise of 2023.”