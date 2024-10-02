The late Kim Porter’s alleged memoir has been removed by Amazon after her family claimed it was fake.

Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side…, which appeared to be written by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ late ex-partner, debuted on the online retailer last month. Amazon confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that they have since removed the title from shelves.

“We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher,” a spokesperson for Amazon told the Associated Press in a statement. “The book is not currently available for sale in our store.”

Kim’s Last Words was published by Todd Christopher Guzze, who claimed that he received flash drives, documents and taps from trusted associates of Porter and Diddy to complete the book. Diddy, now 54, was in an on-off relationship with Porter between 1994 and 2007 before she died at the age of 47 in 2018.

Related: Diddy’s Family Guide: Meet His 7 Children and Their Mothers In addition to being a rapper and entrepreneur, Diddy is the proud dad to seven children. The rapper started his family in 1993 when he and fashion designer Misa Hylton welcomed a baby boy. Diddy later moved on with model Kim Porter. The twosome had an on-again, off-again relationship from 1994 to 2007, during which […]

Diddy and Porter shared four children, Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila, who have denied that Kim’s Last Words was written by their mother. (Diddy had adopted Porter’s son Quincy from a previous relationship.)

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” a statement shared via Instagram last month read. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

They continued, “Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The Combs siblings further explained that their “lives were shattered when” Porter died.

“Nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established,” the statement added. “There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Indictment, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

The note concluded, “We are deeply saddened that the word has made a special of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, king and loving woman she was.”

Kim’s Lost Words was published around the same time that Diddy was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. In a 14-page indictment, the disgraced music mogul allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Diddy was also accused of using the acts to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges before a judge denied him bail. He was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

Related: Inside Diddy’s New Life Behind Bars: Ex Inmates and More Talk ‘Pure Hell’ Sean “Diddy” Combs rang in 2023 with a bang, celebrating the new year with his then-girlfriend Yung Miami and celebrity pals aboard a 278-foot, $117 million superyacht as it cruised the Caribbean waters of St. Barts. At midnight, the hip-hop mogul popped gold bottles of Ace of Spades champagne on the deck of the luxury […]

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).