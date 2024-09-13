Amber Portwood won’t forget the critics who provided more hurt than help during ex-fiancé Gary Wayt’s disappearance.

On the Thursday, September 12, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, cameras rolled after Portwood, 34, discovered through police that her Wayt, 39, was found safe after disappearing for several days.

“This man broke me,” she told executive producer Kiki Malone ahead of a psychiatry appointment. “I was stable. Right now, this is the first time in years in my life — I am 34 — I am not f—ing right because a man put a ring on my finger. You broke me because we were actually in love.”

On June 11, police confirmed Wayt was reported missing out of a small town in North Carolina. Three days later, authorities updated their missing persons Facebook post about Wayt to confirm he “has been located.” No further updates were given, and the case was closed.

“The day that man left for no reason — I’m going to say no reason because there was no f—ing reason — he ruined something so f—ing good. Why am I getting persecuted?”

In what Portwood described as a “trauma response,” the MTV reality star addressed any and all critics who made false claims online that she may have hurt Wayt.

“Why am I getting persecuted? ‘We know Amber killed him,’” she said in reference to negative comments spread online. “I had to deal with that. Do you know how that feels when people are calling you a murderer to your f—ing fiancé?”

“He doesn’t know what he did,” Portwood added through tears. “They were calling me a murderer. They said I f—ing killed him.”

When she met with her doctor, the former 16 and Pregnant star said she was having a “really bad episode” and couldn’t think straight. (Portwood was previously diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder.)

During her appointment, Portwood expressed how hurt she was over the whole situation.

“If you want to show what heartbreak is, this is it,” she said while tearing up. “It’s not just about a man. He looked at my family, my daughter and just asked to be a big, happy family.”

In August, a report claimed Wayt is engaged to a new woman. While Portwood sent “congratulations” to her ex, a source exclusively told Us she was still healing from the turn of events.

“She is still reeling from the whirlwind experience,” the insider shared. “As long as Gary realizes that he will always be Amber’s ex, best of luck.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.