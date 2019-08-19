



Looking back. Before Amber Portwood’s July arrest, she attempted to explain her anger to boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

During the Monday, August 19, episode of Teen Mom OG, Glennon and baby James pick up Portwood at therapy and she immediately explains that it was a very “intense” session.

“Just, like, negative self talk and how I push away happiness, which leads to, like, pushing away you,” Portwood, 29, says in the sneak peek above. “All you can really do is be there for me and be happy.”

The Never Too Late author, who met Andrew while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017, continues: “All you can really do is just be there for me and be happy. I just gotta like keep working on it, and understanding its not just bipolar, it’s not just borderline, or anxiety, it’s also things that have happened in your life. When I start to get in my head at night, when I can’t sleep, this kinda just amplifies it, I guess. I just, you know how I blow up, because I don’t draw that line. I don’t have that boundary, I guess.”

The cinematographer then tries to help, letting her know that when she starts feeling that way, she should, “defuse it, walk away.” He adds, “It’s not worth it. Life’s too short for that, babe.”

Portwood then explains that her actions aren’t something she wants to do. “I’m not, like, choosing [this], you know?” she says. “I let things frustrate me to the point where I get is angry and I just … I’m exploding.”

The clip was filmed ahead of the 16 & Pregnant alum’s arrest on July 5, in which she allegedly attacked Glennon while he was holding they 15-month-old son. He filed for sole custody days later, but she has supervised visits with her son.

The pair are now in an ugly he-said, she-said battle over thousands of dollars that’s allegedly missing from her bank account.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!