The rumors are true! The highly anticipated 10th season of American Horror Story will be subtitled Pilgrim, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The upcoming installment of the FX horror anthology series is scheduled to start filming on February 1 in Provincetown, Massachusetts, with production concluding on March 6, according to the insider.

“All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there,” the source tells Us. “All the houses are very close together. They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.”

The network renewed American Horror Story for a 10th season in August 2018, but filming was ultimately postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speculation about new episodes of the show began to swirl after 20th Century Studios filed an application in Provincetown earlier this month to request permission to film a then-mysterious project titled Pilgrim at 19th locations within the coastal resort town. The Provincetown Board of Selectmen granted the studio permission during a hearing on January 11.

The application did not list any actors who will appear in season 10, according to Wicked Local’s Provincetown Banner, but it did promise that strict safety guidelines would be instilled on set amid the coronavirus outbreak. The studio said the cast and crew will be tested for the deadly virus three times a week and that personal protective equipment will be required for those not on camera, in addition to other precautions.

The locations that were reportedly approved for use include the Pilgrim Monument, Commercial Street, the Winthrop Street Cemetery, the West End breakwater, Old Colony Path and Race Point Beach.

Ryan Murphy, who created the series, previously confirmed that Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are set to return for season 10. Macaulay Culkin is also a part of the cast, marking the Home Alone star’s first recurring TV role in five years.

“He hasn’t worked in a while,” Murphy, 55, told E! News in May 2020 of Culkin, 40. “So, I have this very, very great, insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. … I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he pauses and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

FX did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.