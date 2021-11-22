Gold rush! Taylor Swift took home another trophy during the 2021 American Music Awards: Favorite Pop Album.

The 31-year-old artist wasn’t at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21, but she accepted her award in a recorded video message. “Thank you so much to the fans,” the “State of Grace” songstress said. “This is such an amazing honor, the fact that you would do this for Evermore. I’ve always been so proud of this album. I’ve always looked at Evermore as sort of Folklore‘s adventurous, fun younger sister.”

Evermore dropped in December 2020, five months after the “Dorothea” singer surprised fans with Folklore. The musician was nominated in two other categories at this year’s AMAs: Favorite Female Pop Artist, which she won before the broadcast began, and Artist of the Year.

Swift has the most Artist of the Year wins in AMAs history with six total. She took home her first trophy in the category in 2009 and went on to win again in 2011, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2020. If she wins again on Sunday, she will break her own record.

The “Exile” songstress is also the most-nominated musician in the category having earned eight nods overall, only losing once in 2015 to One Direction.

Sunday’s AMAs win is the cherry on top of a busy few weeks for Swift, who released Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12.

The album, which featured a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” is the second that Swift has rerecorded over the past year. She dropped Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April and is set to revive Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation in the future following a legal battle with Big Machine Records over the rights to her music that began in 2019.

During her speech on Sunday, she also thanked her fans for their enthusiastic reception of Red (Taylor’s Version). “It’s been so much fun,” she said. “I’m so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine.”

In addition to rerecording all of the original tracks on Red for the November release, Swift collaborated with Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers on never-before-heard songs from her vault.

The Pennsylvania native also treated her fans to an All Too Well short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. The visual depicted a relationship between two individuals widely believed to represent Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal, who briefly dated in 2010.

The “Cowboy Like Me” singer made her directorial debut with the short film, which was released on November 12. She then appeared on Saturday Night Live on November 13 to perform the extended version of “All Too Well.”

Swift dropped a surprise music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” giving pal Blake Lively the chance to direct for the first time. The video starred Swift as an ex who crashes her former flame’s wedding and Miles Teller as the groom. It premiered on Monday, November 15, two days before she took “All Too Well” to the next level with a “Sad Girl Autumn” remix of the hit track.