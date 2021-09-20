Grab your cosmos, girls! Sex and the City‘s sequel series, And Just Like That, is coming soon. During the 2021 Emmy Awards, HBO Max aired a new promo to tease their upcoming shows, including the highly anticipated spinoff series.

In the promo, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are seemingly at an airport, excitedly waving at someone. Then, Carrie is shown dancing around the kitchen with Big (Chris Noth), before the pair share a kiss. When the couple were last seen, they were still married in the second Sex and the City film, which hit theaters in 2010. Although rumors swirled that they would be split in the new episodes, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

While many of the actors from the original HBO show, which aired from 1998 to 2004, will appear in the new series, Kim Cattrall, who played the women’s fourth best friend Samantha Jones, chose not to return.

“It’s not as black and white as that,” Parker, 56, told TMZ in January, when asked whether there have been discussions to replace Cattrall in the show. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

Noth, for his part, needed some convincing to join the HBO Max spinoff.

“It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again,” the Law & Order alum, 66, told Yahoo Finance Live in June. “It kind of felt like I had done it, but [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible, creative ideas, and once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.”

While not much has been revealed about the plot of the new episodes, the COVID-19 pandemic “will obviously be part of the story line,” the shoe designer previously told Vanity Fair. “This is the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

And Just Like That is set to debut on HBO Max in the fall.