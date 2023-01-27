Making amends. Andy Cohen issued a public apology after a heated argument with Larsa Pippen while filming the Real Housewives of Miami reunion.

“We’re still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” the Bravo executive producer, 54, said via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 26.

In response, Pippen, 48, could be heard in the background, saying, “Are you going to apologize?”

Cohen said he didn’t plan the back and forth while filming the special. “I’m sorry, Larsa,” he continued. “I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t wanna scream at women.”

The socialite was joined by costars Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Nicole Martin to discuss the events from season 5. The series, which returned last year after a lengthy pause, is expected to debut its reunion episodes in March.

Off screen, Pippen’s personal life recently made headlines after she sparked romance speculation with Marcus Jordan. The couple were first spotted spending time together in September 2022.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star and Jordan have been “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.”

According to the insider, the pair kept their relationship private because of Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen‘s feud with her boyfriend’s father, Michael Jordan. (The TV personality was previously married to Scottie, 57, from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2021.)

The retired basketball player was friends with his fellow Chicago Bulls teammate, 59, in the 1980s and 1990s. Scottie, who shares children Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia, with Larsa, claimed in November 2021 that he was “upset” with Michael for not discussing their history in his documentary, The Last Dance.

Earlier this month, a second source noted that Larsa and Marcus, 32, are getting serious amid their low-key romance.

“Larsa and Marcus are still trying to play it coy [but] it’s very obvious to everyone around them that the chemistry is off the charts and they’re crazy about each other,” the insider shared with Us. “They’ve been friends for years. She’s super comfortable with him and has always said he’d be a major catch for anyone.”

The source explained that the duo have been taking “their time” with their relationship, adding, “It’s a go with the flow situation right now and they’re having a blast.”

Pippen and the Chicago native made their romance Instagram official on Tuesday, January 24, with a new photo. “✔️Checks over stripes🏆,” she captioned the snap, which showed her and Marcus posing in front of a floral arrangement designed to look like Michael’s Chicago Bulls jersey.