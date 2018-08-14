From the White House to a Housewife? Not so fast! Andy Cohen isn’t exactly on board with the idea of Omarosa Manigault joining The Real Housewives franchise.

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons told TMZ on Tuesday, August 14, that Manigault, 44, “would be an amazing Housewife” because “she can scrap with the best of them.” But Cohen, 50, isn’t convinced.

“Love D’Andra but that’s a HARD PASS,” the Watch What Happens Live host tweeted later on Tuesday.

Manigault made headlines on Tuesday after her memoir, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, hit shelves. In her page-turner, the Celebrity Big Brother alum made many allegations against President Donald Trump, including that he uses a tanning bed every morning so he “looks good” all day, he drinks “at least” eight cans of Diet Coke daily and has a button in his office for his soda requests.

She also accused him of using the N-word on set of The Apprentice and claimed he is “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.”

The commander in chief, 72, addressed the former White House staffer’s claims via Twitter on Tuesday. “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” he wrote. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Trump has since been criticized for referring to his former employee with the derogatory term.

He filed an arbitration against Manigault on Tuesday, claiming that she violated a 2016 nondisclosure agreement she signed with he Trump campaign.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!