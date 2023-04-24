Not his finest moment. Andy Cohen confessed he lost his cool on Teresa Giudice during the taping for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion.

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa — I apologized to her later — I didn’t yell at her, but I think I lost my s–t with her in a way that I haven’t, maybe, ever,” the Bravo host, 54, said on the Monday, April 24, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “And I think it, maybe, relates to being the parent of a toddler.”

While Cohen didn’t go into detail about the moment that caused him to lash out, he implied it was caused by the bickering going on between Giudice, 50, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. He also teased that there were a “ton of new allegations” and “new material to get into” in the limited time frame.

“The level of, I won’t even say vitriol, I will say, hate Teresa and Melissa [have] … I mean the gloves are off,” he recalled, noting he almost walked off the stage at one point. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Gorga, 44, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Their feud escalated recently when the “On Display” podcast host and her husband, Joe Gorga, skipped Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022.

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, adding that the couple “planned on attending” the ceremony before their argument about accusations that Melissa cheated on Joe, which they denied.

The insider added: “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.”

The fallout from the nuptials began to unfold amongst the trio in season 13 of RHONJ, which is currently airing. Earlier this month, Melissa hinted she was getting “prepared” before taping the reunion on Thursday, April 20.

“I want to have, like, my receipts this time because I haven’t felt like I’d need to have receipts in a very long time,” she revealed during an April episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But I feel like there’s a lot of accusations that aren’t true. There’s a lot of twists and turns, and they haven’t done that in a while. There’s a lot of, like — I need to prove a lot, which I’m so upset about.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.