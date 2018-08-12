Say what!? Anna Kendrick wasn’t afraid to share her sense of humor during her acceptance speech for Choice Twit at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 12.

The 33-year-old Pitch Perfect actress had some fun at the podium as she accepted the award for Choice Comedy Movie Actress.

After taking the stage for her first award, it was announced that Kendrick was also the winner of the coveted social media award.

“Did I just hear that I won choice twitter?” the Twilight alum asked as she accepted her surfboard. “Oh, my god!” she continued as the crowd erupted in applause.

“This is so amazing” she quipped, “This means so much to, thank you so much. It means the world to me and I feel so lucky I get to make Pitch Perfect.”

Jokingly, she noted that “the Twitter thing … I have so much fun on Twitter,” before naming a few of her competitors for the award. “Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face Ryan!” she exclaimed. “Stay in your lane.”

Kendrick may have won for her own antics on Twitter, but the 41-year-old Deadpool actor is also known for his hilarious messages via social media – and in real life.

Most recently, Reynolds joked that his relationship with wife Blake Lively was perhaps hitting rock bottom.

“My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids,” he said during a Comic-Con San Diego panel in July. “She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak.”

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards were hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 12.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!