Anne Hathaway and her eldest son had the best day at Taylor Swift’s third Eras Tour concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and wanted to pass the vibes onto everyone in the stadium.
Hathaway, 41, attended the Friday, July 19, concert from the VIP section, dressed in a blue bustier top, cream linen jacket and matching trousers. Per fan-captured footage, Hathaway was seen grooving to Swift’s sick beats including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Ready for It.”
Hathaway, who shares children Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Shulman, also partook in fan traditions. The Idea of You star traded friendship bracelets with other concertgoers, which started based on the lyrics to Swift’s “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”
“Did not think I would be spending #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour in front of Anne Hathaway and her family,” one fan quipped via X, sharing a selfie with Hathaway. “She was the sweetest, taking pictures and dancing and her son came to bring us snacks from their stash and traded bracelets with us.”
In other social media footage, Jonathan, 8, was seen handing out bags of treats and bottles of water to show attendees across the barricade.
Hathaway has known Swift, 34, for more than 10 years.
“She just seems to be following her heart. I met her — I hope it’s OK to say this — when she and Jake [Gyllenhaal] were together,” Hathaway previously told Glamour U.K. in 2015. “She was 20 at the time, and we hung out one night. I was like, ‘You are a magnificent creature.’ She was on fire and I’ve watched her become this force of nature.”
Swift dated Gyllenhaal, now 43, for several months in 2010. It is heavily rumored that her Red song “All Too Well” was penned about the breakup, which fans also think features a subtle nod to Hathaway.
“Not weepin’ in a party bathroom / Some actress askin’ me what happened, you,” Swift sings in the 10-minute version of the track. “That’s what happened, you.”
Given Hathaway’s Glamour comments, several devoted Swifties theorized that the “magnificent creature” comment took place in the “All Too Well” bathroom. Swift, meanwhile, has never publicly revealed the inspirations for the song.
Swift re-recorded and released “All Too Well,” including the debut of the 10-minute version, on Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.
“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” Swift wrote via Instagram that June. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”