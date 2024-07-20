Anne Hathaway and her eldest son had the best day at Taylor Swift’s third Eras Tour concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and wanted to pass the vibes onto everyone in the stadium.

Hathaway, 41, attended the Friday, July 19, concert from the VIP section, dressed in a blue bustier top, cream linen jacket and matching trousers. Per fan-captured footage, Hathaway was seen grooving to Swift’s sick beats including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Ready for It.”

Hathaway, who shares children Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Shulman, also partook in fan traditions. The Idea of You star traded friendship bracelets with other concertgoers, which started based on the lyrics to Swift’s “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

“Did not think I would be spending #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour in front of Anne Hathaway and her family,” one fan quipped via X, sharing a selfie with Hathaway. “She was the sweetest, taking pictures and dancing and her son came to bring us snacks from their stash and traded bracelets with us.”

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

In other social media footage, Jonathan, 8, was seen handing out bags of treats and bottles of water to show attendees across the barricade.

Hathaway has known Swift, 34, for more than 10 years.

“She just seems to be following her heart. I met her — I hope it’s OK to say this — when she and Jake [Gyllenhaal] were together,” Hathaway previously told Glamour U.K. in 2015. “She was 20 at the time, and we hung out one night. I was like, ‘You are a magnificent creature.’ She was on fire and I’ve watched her become this force of nature.”

🚨| Anne Hathaway dancing and having the time of her life during “…Ready for It?” at today’s show! #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/x9v2eeUfDs — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 19, 2024

Swift dated Gyllenhaal, now 43, for several months in 2010. It is heavily rumored that her Red song “All Too Well” was penned about the breakup, which fans also think features a subtle nod to Hathaway.

“Not weepin’ in a party bathroom / Some actress askin’ me what happened, you,” Swift sings in the 10-minute version of the track. “That’s what happened, you.”

Given Hathaway’s Glamour comments, several devoted Swifties theorized that the “magnificent creature” comment took place in the “All Too Well” bathroom. Swift, meanwhile, has never publicly revealed the inspirations for the song.

Related: Breaking Down All of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Surprise Song Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

Swift re-recorded and released “All Too Well,” including the debut of the 10-minute version, on Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.

Which Is the Best Part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” Swift wrote via Instagram that June. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”