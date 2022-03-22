Sharing her truth. While reflecting on her journey to becoming a mother, Anne Hathaway got honest about the difficulties that don’t often get discussed.

“There’s this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it’s all positive. But I know from my own experience it’s so much more complicated than that,” Hathaway, 39, explained during an interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Tuesday, March 22.

The Devil Wears Prada star opened up about feeling a connection with other women who have been through similar challenges when starting families. “And when you find out that your pain is shared by others you just think, ‘I just feel that’s helpful information to have, so I’m not isolated in my pain,'” Hathaway added. “I mean, what is there to be ashamed of? This is grief, and that’s a part of life.”

The New York native, who shares sons Jonathan, 6, and Jack, 2, with husband Adam Shulman, revealed that she wouldn’t rule out expanding her family further in the future. For Hathaway, it wasn’t until she became a mother that she felt “fully landed and fully here.”

“It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word,” she detailed. “And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself. And it’s little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you’re not being your best self.”

During the interview, Hathaway also explained why she would like for her kids to stay away from acting while they are still young. “I would probably take the same tack that my parents did with me, which is, ‘You have all the time in the world to be a professional actor, you can only be a child once,'” she shared.

The WeCrashed star continued: “So I would encourage them to study, to go to classes, to read, but I would strongly discourage them from starting too young. I think that they’ll be in a position where they’ll be able to go to college and figure out where they want to go from there.”

Since welcoming her children, the Princess Diaries star has been candid about the ups and downs of pregnancy and parenting. In July 2019, Hathaway described her fertility struggles, writing via Instagram, “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

